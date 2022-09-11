MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) The Kremlin has been setting up contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bosnia's Serb leader Milorad Dodik.

"We are preparing for certain contacts. We will tell you in due course," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday.

Bosnia is made up of two entities ” the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Serb-majority Republika Srpska. The top envoy of Republika Srpska in Moscow said Bosnia's co-president planned traveling to Russia on September 20.