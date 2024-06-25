Kremlin Says 'preparing' For India's Modi To Visit Russia
Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Kremlin on Tuesday said it was "preparing" for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Russia in the near future, but declined to give a specific date.
The trip would be Modi's first to Russia since Moscow launched its full-scale military offensive on Ukraine more than two years ago, a conflict which has tested relations between Moscow and New Delhi.
"We are preparing for the visit. We will inform you in a timely manner," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about earlier reports in Indian and Russian media that Modi was planning to visit Moscow in early July.
