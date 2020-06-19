(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russia does not interfere in Belarus' internal affairs, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, when asked to comment on the detention of Belarusian presidential contender Viktor Babariko.

"We consider it Belarus' internal affair, in this case, we do not intend to meddle in Belarus' internal affairs," Peskov said, when asked if the Kremlin was monitoring the situation in the neighboring country ahead of the election.

"The Kremlin has no candidates at Belarusian election. The Belarusian people have candidates at the Belarusian election," Peskov said, when asked if Babriko was a kremlin's candidate.