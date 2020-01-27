UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Procedure Of Vote On Russian Constitution Amendments Remains Unclear

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:06 PM

Kremlin Says Procedure of Vote on Russian Constitution Amendments Remains Unclear

There is no clear concept yet of the upcoming all-Russian vote on the amendments to the national constitution, proposed by President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) There is no clear concept yet of the upcoming all-Russian vote on the amendments to the national constitution, proposed by President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No, the Kremlin does not have a clear picture yet, different modalities are still discussed, and the decision on the matter has not been made yet," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Vote Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Mongolia launches campaign to promote domestic pro ..

9 minutes ago

Afghan Interior Ministry Acknowledges Plane Crash ..

9 minutes ago

Agro exports being enhanced to boost sector: Baloc ..

6 minutes ago

Flour sale points increased to 27 in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pa ..

6 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.