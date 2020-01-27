Kremlin Says Procedure of Vote on Russian Constitution Amendments Remains Unclear

(@FahadShabbir)

There is no clear concept yet of the upcoming all-Russian vote on the amendments to the national constitution, proposed by President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) There is no clear concept yet of the upcoming all-Russian vote on the amendments to the national constitution, proposed by President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No, the Kremlin does not have a clear picture yet, different modalities are still discussed, and the decision on the matter has not been made yet," Peskov told reporters.