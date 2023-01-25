Kremlin Says Prospects for Development of Situation in World Not Promising Detente

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Prospects for the development of the situation in the world, taking into account NATO's policy, do not yet promise elements of detente, so Russia should be on the alert, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

On Tuesday, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated its so-called Doomsday Clock to its most dire state ever - 90 seconds to midnight. The clock, created in 1947, represents how close the organization believes humanity is to global catastrophe.

"The situation is really alarming.

You are talking about such a symbolic project, but if we talk about the situation that we actually have, especially the situation in Europe and in the world, then it is really extremely tense, and the prospects for the development of the situation, taking into account the line that was selected by US-led NATO, do not yet promise any elements of detente," Peskov told reporters.

Russia should be especially careful, stay on the alert, and take appropriate measures, Peskov added.