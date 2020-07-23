Kremlin Says Protection of Baikal, Natural Reserves Imperative Priority of Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The protection of Russia's Lake Baikal and natural reserves is the country's imperative priority, but it should not hamper the economic development, therefore, it is necessary to strike a balance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the bill that legalizes deforestation on Lake Baikal for the reconstruction of the Baikal-Amur Mainline and the Trans-Siberian railways.

The bill was adopted by parliament earlier in July and lifts a number of environmental restrictions regarding the construction of the railways until the end of 2024. In particular, it will make it possible to transfer the lands of the forest fund into lands of other categories, which will allow for deforestation. The law also cancels environmental expertise during the construction of infrastructure facilities in specially protected areas of regional significance.

"The protection of Baikal, the protection of natural reserves remains the imperative priority, but at the same time, this imperative priority should not and cannot hamper the country's economic development.

It is about a balance, which will help further ensure environmental safety and environmental standards, but will also allow doing what is necessary for the country's economic development and the entire infrastructure," Peskov told reporters.

According to the spokesman, the Kremlin does not agree that the recent changes to environmental legislation will reduce the powers of environmental monitors.

"On the contrary, all environmental departments will be able to use the entire range of their powers to ensure the necessary environmental regime ... All environmental departments are sufficiently vested with these powers," Peskov added.

The spokesman also said that the public influence on the processes would not be reduced as well.