UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Protection Of Baikal, Natural Reserves Imperative Priority Of Russia

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:50 PM

Kremlin Says Protection of Baikal, Natural Reserves Imperative Priority of Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The protection of Russia's Lake Baikal and natural reserves is the country's imperative priority, but it should not hamper the economic development, therefore, it is necessary to strike a balance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the bill that legalizes deforestation on Lake Baikal for the reconstruction of the Baikal-Amur Mainline and the Trans-Siberian railways.

The bill was adopted by parliament earlier in July and lifts a number of environmental restrictions regarding the construction of the railways until the end of 2024. In particular, it will make it possible to transfer the lands of the forest fund into lands of other categories, which will allow for deforestation. The law also cancels environmental expertise during the construction of infrastructure facilities in specially protected areas of regional significance.

"The protection of Baikal, the protection of natural reserves remains the imperative priority, but at the same time, this imperative priority should not and cannot hamper the country's economic development.

It is about a balance, which will help further ensure environmental safety and environmental standards, but will also allow doing what is necessary for the country's economic development and the entire infrastructure," Peskov told reporters.

According to the spokesman, the Kremlin does not agree that the recent changes to environmental legislation will reduce the powers of environmental monitors.

"On the contrary, all environmental departments will be able to use the entire range of their powers to ensure the necessary environmental regime ... All environmental departments are sufficiently vested with these powers," Peskov added.

The spokesman also said that the public influence on the processes would not be reduced as well.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Same July All

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 54,000 addition ..

8 minutes ago

Productive families accomplish 300 projects in 201 ..

8 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &#03 ..

8 minutes ago

Turkmenistan has been granted the observer status ..

54 minutes ago

Finance ministry launches digital system for reven ..

1 hour ago

Hundreds of soldiers tested for virus after contac ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.