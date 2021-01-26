UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Protesters' Violence At Saturday's Unauthorized Rallies Unprecedented

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Participants of unauthorized rallies held across Russia on Saturday were extremely violent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Reporters asked the Kremlin spokesman if he found it strange that several criminal cases were launched against protesters and none against the law enforcement officers.

"No, it does not seem strange. You'll probably agree that the participants of the rallies demonstrated unprecedented level of aggression, they were extremely aggressive, and, of course, given that aggression, there were much more of such cases of aggression [against] the law enforcement officials than in the actions of the police, the special teams," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman said that there were "regrettable moments, where there was unjustified rudeness on part of the law enforcement officials," but the senior officers of the police and of the special task forces "reacted immediately.

"

The spokesman said there were internal investigations launched.

"It can only be said that this proves once again that it is dangerous to participate in unauthorized gatherings, unauthorized rallies because these aggressive peaceful protesters, they are the ones that provoke the violence," Peskov said.

"People who came out for an unauthorized rally are breaking the law. That's one thing ... Those who took part in an unauthorized rally and attacked the law enforcement, this is a serious misdemeanor, it has to be punished by law," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman said that those who have questions can ask them via legal avenues, such as media.

