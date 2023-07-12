Open Menu

Kremlin Says Providing Ukraine With Any Security Assurances Extremely Dangerous

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Kremlin Says Providing Ukraine With Any Security Assurances Extremely Dangerous

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Providing Ukraine with any security assurances is extremely wrong and very dangerous, they infringe on Russia's security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We consider it (providing Ukraine with security assurances) to be extremely erroneous and potentially very dangerous.

Because by providing any kind of security assurances to Ukraine, these countries actually ignore the international principle of the indivisibility of security. That is, by providing security guarantees to Ukraine, they encroach on Russia's security," Peskov told reporters.

This is also fraught with very, very negative consequences in the medium, long term and even in the short term, the official said, adding that Moscow does not support providing security assurances to Ukraine and hopes that the voice of opponents of this will be heard.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stan ..

IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stand-by agreement with Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve custo ..

Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve customer service in private sector

27 minutes ago
 LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Sh ..

LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Shah, others illegal

2 hours ago
 Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghani ..

Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Israel’s lecture on human right ..

Pakistan rejects Israel’s lecture on human rights’ violations

2 hours ago
 UAE first Arab country to be granted observer stat ..

UAE first Arab country to be granted observer status at Asia/pacific Group on Mo ..

2 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and Principe on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s B ..

Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s Breakwater Energy

3 hours ago
 No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, Chin ..

No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, China, says Miller

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional ..

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional languages transmission on PTV ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World