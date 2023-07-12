Kremlin Says Providing Ukraine With Any Security Assurances Extremely Dangerous

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Providing Ukraine with any security assurances is extremely wrong and very dangerous, they infringe on Russia's security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We consider it (providing Ukraine with security assurances) to be extremely erroneous and potentially very dangerous.

Because by providing any kind of security assurances to Ukraine, these countries actually ignore the international principle of the indivisibility of security. That is, by providing security guarantees to Ukraine, they encroach on Russia's security," Peskov told reporters.

This is also fraught with very, very negative consequences in the medium, long term and even in the short term, the official said, adding that Moscow does not support providing security assurances to Ukraine and hopes that the voice of opponents of this will be heard.