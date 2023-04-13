Kremlin Says Provoking China With Taiwan Issue Unacceptable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Provoking China with issues related to Taiwan is unacceptable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"As for the situation around Taiwan, our position is well known, we strongly condemn any provocative actions of third countries that can lead and lead to destabilization of the situation (around the island - ed.) ... We consider China's provocation unacceptable," Pekov told reporters.