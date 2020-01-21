UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Public Discussion To Take Place Ahead Of Proposed Constitution Changes

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:45 PM

Kremlin Says Public Discussion to Take Place Ahead of Proposed Constitution Changes

Russia's proposed changes to the consitution will be accompanied by a wide-scale information campaign and public discussion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Russia's proposed changes to the consitution will be accompanied by a wide-scale information campaign and public discussion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The proposed constitutional amendments will all be accompanied by a large-scale public discussion. The discussion and the information campaign are forthcoming." Peskov said.

Related Topics

Russia All

Recent Stories

Punjab govt stops release of movie “Zindagi Tama ..

11 seconds ago

US, UK ratify treaty to protect Titanic wreck

18 minutes ago

Balochistan govt enhances allocations for dams' c ..

18 minutes ago

Kremlin insists Putin-Johnson meeting was 'constru ..

18 minutes ago

Samsung, LG to introduce new kitchen appliances at ..

19 minutes ago

US, South Korea to Modify Springtime's Joint Milit ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.