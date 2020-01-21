Kremlin Says Public Discussion to Take Place Ahead of Proposed Constitution Changes

Russia's proposed changes to the consitution will be accompanied by a wide-scale information campaign and public discussion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

"The proposed constitutional amendments will all be accompanied by a large-scale public discussion. The discussion and the information campaign are forthcoming." Peskov said.