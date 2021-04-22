Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's idea to meet in Donbas, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that Putin will respond himself if he considers it necessary

Earlier this week, Zelenskyy offered to meet with the Russian leader "anywhere in Ukraine's Donbas where there is war."

"Yes, the president has been briefed. If the president deems it necessary, he will answer himself. I have nothing to say now," Peskov told reporters.