Kremlin Says Putin Aware About Zelenskyy's Proposal To Meet

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:28 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's idea to meet in Donbas, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that Putin will respond himself if he considers it necessary.

Earlier this week, Zelenskyy offered to meet with the Russian leader "anywhere in Ukraine's Donbas where there is war."

"Yes, the president has been briefed. If the president deems it necessary, he will answer himself. I have nothing to say now," Peskov told reporters.

