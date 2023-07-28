Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed on the Ukraine missile attack on Russia's Rostov Region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed on the Ukraine missile attack on Russia's Rostov Region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian missile was intercepted over Taganrog, and its debris fell in the city damaging buildings and injuring civilians.

The Russian Health Ministry said that a total of 14 people received injuries and seven of them have been hospitalized. Later, the ministry said that another Ukrainian missile in the Rostov Region was intercepted its debris fell far away from populated areas.

"We informed him," Peskov said, answering a relevant question.