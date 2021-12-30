UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Putin, Biden Phone Talks Originated In Moscow's Initiative

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published December 30, 2021 | 04:17 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskon said on Thursday that Moscow was the initiator of the phone talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden which will be held later today and mentioned it will be an ordinary phone call without a public part.

"It was Putin's initiative, the time is quite normal taking into account the time difference (between countries). That's why there are no issues, you all know that late hours for the Russian president has never been an issue, moreover he often works actively this time of day," Peskov told reporters.

Putin considered it necessary to hold the phone call with Biden as there is a lot of topics to discuss ahead of security guarantees' consultations.

The spokesman noted that the phone call will be regular without any public part. He also mentioned that a phone call's main topics will be the continuation of the discussion during the recent online meeting and talks on security guarantees scheduled from January 10-12, 2022.

The spokesman also eliminated the possibility that security guarantees talks could be canceled after the phone call between presidents.

