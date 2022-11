(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin did not send any messages to French President Emmanuel Macron through Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who left for Paris after visiting Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No," Peskov told reporters when asked the relevant question.