Kremlin Says Putin-Erdogan Phone Conversation Not Scheduled Yet

(@FahadShabbir)

The date of a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has not been fixed yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The date of a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has not been fixed yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"So far, no such contacts have been made. We are talking about a possible telephone conversation, but so far, it is not exactly agreed on in Putin's schedule," Peskov told reporters.