UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Putin, Erdogan, Rouhani To Meet When Schedules Worked Out

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:09 PM

Kremlin Says Putin, Erdogan, Rouhani to Meet When Schedules Worked Out

A trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is on the agenda but will take place only after the schedules of the three leaders are agreed upon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) A trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is on the agenda but will take place only after the schedules of the three leaders are agreed upon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"Indeed, the possibility of such a meeting was discussed during our President's conversation with Iranian President Rouhani. They have not been able to agree on the schedules of the three presidents - Putin, Erdogan and Rouhani. Therefore, on the whole, it is on the agenda and it will take place when and if it is possible to agree the schedules of the three presidents," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Rana Sana Ullah challenges investigations by NAB, ..

12 minutes ago

Khyber Medical University (KMU) declares BDS final ..

5 minutes ago

Gold price decreases Rs 150, traded at Rs 92,150 ..

5 minutes ago

Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority ..

5 minutes ago

Iranian Parliament Expected to Be Formed in Next 3 ..

5 minutes ago

Meeting held to review precautionary measures adop ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.