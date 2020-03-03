Kremlin Says Putin, Erdogan, Rouhani to Meet When Schedules Worked Out

A trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is on the agenda but will take place only after the schedules of the three leaders are agreed upon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) A trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is on the agenda but will take place only after the schedules of the three leaders are agreed upon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"Indeed, the possibility of such a meeting was discussed during our President's conversation with Iranian President Rouhani. They have not been able to agree on the schedules of the three presidents - Putin, Erdogan and Rouhani. Therefore, on the whole, it is on the agenda and it will take place when and if it is possible to agree the schedules of the three presidents," Peskov said.