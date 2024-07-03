Open Menu

Kremlin Says Putin, Erdogan Set To Have Extended Meeting On Sidelines Of SCO Summit

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Kremlin says Putin, Erdogan set to have extended meeting on sidelines of SCO summit

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are set to have an extended meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press briefing in the Kazakh capital, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the discussions would cover Ukraine, Syria, and bilateral relations.

"The bilateral meeting will be quite long, lasting at least an hour. All issues of mutual interest will be discussed, with a focus on bilateral relations. Naturally, the presidents will also address the situations in Syria and Ukraine," he said.

Related Topics

Syria Ukraine Russia Astana Vladimir Putin Kazakhstan Tayyip Erdogan Shanghai Cooperation Organization All

Recent Stories

Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting ..

Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons

23 minutes ago
 Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving I ..

Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan

48 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ..

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case

1 hour ago
 Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB ch ..

Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..

1 hour ago
 Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing ..

Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case

1 hour ago
 Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

3 hours ago
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

16 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

16 hours ago
 Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

16 hours ago

More Stories From World