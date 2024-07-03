Kremlin says Putin, Erdogan set to have extended meeting on sidelines of SCO summit

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are set to have an extended meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press briefing in the Kazakh capital, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the discussions would cover Ukraine, Syria, and bilateral relations.

"The bilateral meeting will be quite long, lasting at least an hour. All issues of mutual interest will be discussed, with a focus on bilateral relations. Naturally, the presidents will also address the situations in Syria and Ukraine," he said.