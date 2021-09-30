UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Putin, Erdogan Thoroughly Discussed Syria At Meeting In Sochi

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 03:27 PM

Kremlin Says Putin, Erdogan Thoroughly Discussed Syria at Meeting in Sochi

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had an in-depth discussion on Syria during a summit in the Russian city of Sochi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had an in-depth discussion on Syria during a summit in the Russian city of Sochi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Regional conflicts were also on the agenda. They exchanged views on Syria in detail. They spoke about Afghanistan, spoke about Libya," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether the retreat of the Turkish army from Idlib is connected with the agreements at the meeting between the leaders, the official said he could not go into details, noting that he does not have this information in full.

"But the topic was really discussed ... The commitment to the previously reached agreements was confirmed, the need for their implementation was stressed in terms of ousting terrorist elements from Idlib (province) that are still present there, that can pose a threat and carry out aggressive offensive actions against the Syrian army," he added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Afghanistan Army Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Sochi Idlib Libya Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

Awareness on strengthening immunity held

Awareness on strengthening immunity held

15 seconds ago
 Ethiopia reports 1,218 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 1,218 new COVID-19 cases

17 seconds ago
 Peskov Says Putin, Erdogan Had Constructive, Timel ..

Peskov Says Putin, Erdogan Had Constructive, Timely, Useful Dialogue

18 seconds ago
 H&M Says Supply Delays Hamper September Sales As D ..

H&M Says Supply Delays Hamper September Sales As Demand Hit Pre-Pandemic Levels

20 seconds ago
 IOC to Proceed With Case of Belarus' Sprinter Tima ..

IOC to Proceed With Case of Belarus' Sprinter Timanovskaya, Her Coaches at Tokyo ..

4 minutes ago
 US top general admits they have lost in Afghanista ..

US top general admits they have lost in Afghanistan

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.