Kremlin Says Putin, Erdogan Thoroughly Discussed Syria at Meeting in Sochi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had an in-depth discussion on Syria during a summit in the Russian city of Sochi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Regional conflicts were also on the agenda. They exchanged views on Syria in detail. They spoke about Afghanistan, spoke about Libya," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether the retreat of the Turkish army from Idlib is connected with the agreements at the meeting between the leaders, the official said he could not go into details, noting that he does not have this information in full.

"But the topic was really discussed ... The commitment to the previously reached agreements was confirmed, the need for their implementation was stressed in terms of ousting terrorist elements from Idlib (province) that are still present there, that can pose a threat and carry out aggressive offensive actions against the Syrian army," he added.