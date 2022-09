Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to visit Russia's new regions yet but will surely do it in time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to visit Russia's new regions yet but will surely do it in time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Not yet, there is still a lot of work to be done but this will surely happen over time," Peskov told reporters when asked the relevant question.