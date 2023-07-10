Kremlin Says Putin Held Meeting With Wagner Group Commanders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in the Kremlin with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner PMC and the group's commanders to discuss the events of June 24, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Indeed, the president had such a meeting. He invited 35 people to it. All group commanders and company management, including Prigozhin. This meeting took place in the Kremlin on June 29 and lasted almost three hours," Peskov told a briefing.

The details of the meeting are confidential, but both Putin and Wagner commanders gave an assessment of the June 24 events, the spokesman said.

"The only thing we can say is that the president gave an assessment of the company's actions at the front line during the special military operation, and also gave his assessment of the events of June 24. Putin listened to the explanations of the commanders and offered them further employment options," Peskov said.

Commanders of Wagner told Putin that they are his staunch supporters and are ready to continue fighting for Russia, the spokesman concluded.