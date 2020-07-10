Kremlin Says Putin Intolerant of Excesses With Regard to Public Homophobic Remarks

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is intolerant of any excesses, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday when asked about the president's attitude toward homophobia and those who manifest it publicly and make homophobic statements.

"The president has repeatedly answered such questions from our media and representatives of foreign media. Before the pandemic, there were very frequent interviews, he was asked these questions ... In general, he is intolerant toward excesses, you know, this rather refers to excesses," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the president always refers to the Russian law banning gay propaganda among underage children, which is mistakenly interpreted in some Western countries.

Putin rejects any accusations that the country has any kind of repressive sentiment in this area.

At the same time, the president regularly pays attention to traditions in Russia as a whole and its region, where historical roots simply have their own peculiarity that cannot be ignored, Peskov added.

When asked if the Kremlin had watched a series about the persecution of homosexuals in Russia's Chechen Republic, Peskov said that the presidential administration had a lot of other issues to work on, adding that the public should not overestimate the importance of the series.