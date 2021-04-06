UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Putin Invited To India But Everything Depends On Epidemiological Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

Kremlin Says Putin Invited to India But Everything Depends on Epidemiological Situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has an invitation to visit India and preparations are underway but everything will depend on the epidemiological situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"There is a valid invitation.

You see that preparations are underway for contacts at the highest level, including during the visit of Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov. And then everything will depend on the epidemiological situation. We hope that it will make it possible to implement such contacts," Peskov told reporters.

