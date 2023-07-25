Kremlin Says Putin, Lukashenko Met to Exchange Views on Various Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, met to exchange their views and discussed security issues, among other things, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The meeting took place for 'reconciliation of hours,' exchange of views.

The list of main topics on the agenda was set out by the leaders themselves when they initially met the day before yesterday in St. Petersburg. It is then when both Putin and Lukashenko talked about everything they would discuss later. The topics of the Wagner Group (private military company), trade and economic partnership, the Union State as well as external threat on borders of our countries were highlighted. It all was on the agenda, of course," Peskov told reporters.

The official added that the two leaders were not seeking to reach any agreements during the meeting.