Kremlin Says Putin-Nehammer Meeting Was Short

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Monday was short according to recent standards, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Monday was short according to recent standards, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The meeting reportedly lasted 90 minutes.

"The conversation was short. It was short according to recent standards," Peskov told reporters.

When asked about Nehammer's statement about lack of optimism after negotiations, Peskov said that he is unaware of results of the meeting.