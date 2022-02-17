UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Putin Not Planning To Inspect Joint Military Drills In Belarus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) A joint inspection of military exercises in Belarus with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is not on the agenda of Russian President Vladimir Putin, but the presidents may take any decision at the meeting on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, while visiting the training sites of the joint military drills, Lukashenko claimed that he had spoken with Putin on Wednesday and discussed the future meeting and participation in the exercises.

"There is no joint inspection on Putin's schedule, although the presidents can agree on anything. It is not in the president's schedule at the moment," Peskov told reporters.

He also indicated that the issue of further Russia's military presence in Belarus upon the completion of the joint exercises is not currently on the table.

Peskov noted that the training is underway, and as the phases of the exercises are completed, the troops are withdrawn to their permanent deployment sites. The process will take several weeks, as it is "simply impossible to withdraw everything that has been accumulated there for weeks" in one day, he said, adding that is "an ordinary practice of military exercises."

Joint Russian-Belarusian military drills started on February 10 at combined ranges of the Belarusian Armed Forces. They mark the second stage of testing the Union State's reaction forces and will last until February 20. The purpose of the joint exercises is to practice countering external aggression and terrorist attacks.

