MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Dialogue is necessary, so Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to talk with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in order to protect Russia's national interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Scholz told German newspaper Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger that he is planning to hold a phone conversation with Putin "in due course."

"President Putin remains open to dialogue, while, of course, pursuing the main goal of protecting the interests of our country," Peskov told a briefing, commenting on whether the president is ready to hold a dialogue with Scholz

However, the Kremlin has no information that Germany initiated a telephone conversation with the Russian president, the spokesman added.