Kremlin Says Putin Retains High Level of Coronavirus Antibodies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin retains a high level of COVID-19 antibodies and the decision on administering a booster shot will depend on doctors' recommendations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"He has repeatedly said that he has a very high titer after the 'basic' vaccination. As for a booster shot, it will depend on recommendations of doctors," Peskov told reporters.