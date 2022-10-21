Kremlin Says Putin to Take Part in Valdai Discussion Club on October 27

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to participate in the 19th Valdai International Discussion Club on October 27, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"It is too early to talk about it, but Valdai will indeed be on the 27th (of October). We will report the rest," Peskov told reporters when asked about the president's schedule for next week.

Last year, Putin criticized Western approaches to various issues during his speech at the 18th Valdai meeting.

The 19th Valdai Discussion Club meeting titled "A Post-Hegemonic World: Justice and Security for Everyone" will be held from October 24-27 in Moscow.

The meeting will be attended by 111 experts, politicians, and economists from 41 countries, including Afghanistan, Brazil, China, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Turkey, the United States, Uzbekistan, and others.