Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Meeting At G20 Summit Still Uncertain, Schedule Being Formed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 02:54 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The Kremlin is forming the schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin's bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit and it currently has no news about Putin's possible meetings with US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The G20 summit will be held in the Japanese city of Osaka from June 28-29.

"We have no news on this matter [Putin-Trump meeting] yet. We are currently forming the schedule of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit in Osaka. But we have nothing to say on this matter exactly yet," Peskov told reporters.

"I cannot say anything for sure yet," Peskov added, when asked whether Putin planned to hold a meeting with the Saudi crown prince.

