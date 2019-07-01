UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Talks On Syria Not Linked To Attack On Damascus

Mon 01st July 2019

There is no connection between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump's recent talks on Syria, and the recent attack on Damascus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday

Earlier in the day, Syrian state television reported that the country's Air Defense Force had repelled an air attack on the southern outskirts of Damascus and the city of Homs, shooting down at least three missiles. A source told Sputnik that the attack was carried out by the Israeli Air Force from Lebanon's airspace.

When asked whether the Kremlin could comment on the information on the strikes on Syria and if there was any connection between these attacks and the Putin-Trump talks concerning Syria, Peskov expressed confidence that "there was definitely no connection.

The spokesman noted that he did not have any details regarding this incident in Syria and recommended that any concerns on the matter be referred to the the Russian military since "they receive information updates with a much greater frequency."

Trump and Putin met on the sidelines of the G20 on June 28 where they discussed a range of issues, including the Syrian crisis.

