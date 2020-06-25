Kremlin Says Putin, Vucic Discussed Balkans, Decisions Should be Based on UN Resolutions

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, have discussed the situation in the Balkans during their recent conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, stressing that all the decisions should be based on United Nations' resolutions and that results matters more than platforms.

"Of course, the situation in the Balkans has been discussed substantively during contacts between Putin and Vucic. Russia's stand is well known, it has been formulated clearly by the president and Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey Lavrov].

We believe that any decision should be based ... on relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Putin has told Vucic he would prefer the Serbian-Kosovar settlement negotiations to be held with assistance of the European Union.

When asked whether Washington's participation could help, Peskov said "result is what really matters."