UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Putin, Vucic Discussed Balkans, Decisions Should Be Based On UN Resolutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:09 PM

Kremlin Says Putin, Vucic Discussed Balkans, Decisions Should be Based on UN Resolutions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, have discussed the situation in the Balkans during their recent conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, stressing that all the decisions should be based on United Nations' resolutions and that results matters more than platforms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, have discussed the situation in the Balkans during their recent conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, stressing that all the decisions should be based on United Nations' resolutions and that results matters more than platforms.

"Of course, the situation in the Balkans has been discussed substantively during contacts between Putin and Vucic. Russia's stand is well known, it has been formulated clearly by the president and Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey Lavrov].

We believe that any decision should be based ... on relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Putin has told Vucic he would prefer the Serbian-Kosovar settlement negotiations to be held with assistance of the European Union.

When asked whether Washington's participation could help, Peskov said "result is what really matters."

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Washington European Union Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

9 minutes ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

22 minutes ago

UAE’s resilience in face of challenges help it a ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, EU High Representative discuss ..

41 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Supports 21 Countries to Overcom ..

1 hour ago

58th BoG meeting to be held online on Friday

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.