Kremlin Says Putin Will Not Fly to Glasgow To Attend UN Climate Conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will not fly to Glasgow to attend the UN Climate Conference, and the framework of Russia's participation is being discussed with organizers, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Yes, unfortunately, he won't fly to Glasgow either," Peskov told reporters.

"Of course, the Russian side will be present (at the event), but we are also in contact with the organizers here, so we will tell you how it will be later," Peskov added.