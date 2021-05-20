(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will not join the Global Health Summit, which Italy will host on Friday as part of its G20 presidency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"No, president Putin will not take part [in the summit], his participation is not planned.

The president will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council tomorrow," Peskov said when asked whether Putin is expected to participate in the summit.

The Global Health Summit in Rome is scheduled for Friday. The leaders present at the meeting are set to adopt a joint declaration on principles of response to health crises.