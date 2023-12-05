Open Menu

Kremlin Says Putin Will Visit Saudi Arabia, UAE Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2023 | 05:37 PM

President Vladimir Putin will visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, the Kremlin has announced, as Moscow courts allies abroad despite being isolated by the West over the Ukraine conflict

Putin has limited international travel since deploying troops to Ukraine and the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him, accusing him of deporting Ukrainian children.

"President Putin will go on a working visit to the UAE and Saudi Arabia tomorrow," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

He said the Russian leader would discuss bilateral relations, the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and international politics.

Peskov said Putin would also discuss oil markets during the visit, after Russia -- one of 10 OPEC partners -- said it would deepen voluntary supply cuts.

The United Arab Emirates is hosting the COP28 UN climate talks, but the Kremlin did not specify whether Putin would attend any related events.

