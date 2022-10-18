UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Putin Yet To Decree End Of Partial Mobilization Countrywide

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Kremlin Says Putin Yet to Decree End of Partial Mobilization Countrywide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet issued a decree ending partial mobilization across the entire country, though some regions have already fulfilled their quota, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Moscow and the Moscow Region announced on Monday that they finished partial mobilization after drawing the target number of recruits.

"The defense ministry set mobilization targets for each region. Regions are now reporting that they have achieved the target. Therefore, the process of partial mobilization has essentially exhausted itself and stopped in those regions which have met the target. As for the presidential decree, it does not exist at the moment, and we will inform you," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether the Russian defense ministry may set new mobilization targets under the existing presidential decree, the Kremlin spokesman said that "there can be no exceeding of the total number set by the decree, which is 300,000 people."

Putin announced partial military mobilization on September 21. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the partial mobilization in the country was prompted by the need to control the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) contact line between Russian and Ukrainian territories. He said it would require only 1% of Russia's total mobilization resource, or about 300,000 reservists.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin May September

Recent Stories

US Deputy Chief of Mission visits UVAS Ravi Campus ..

US Deputy Chief of Mission visits UVAS Ravi Campus, discusses with Vice-Chancell ..

3 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against ..

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against UAE

7 minutes ago
 World's first 60 MP OIS-enabled front camera phone ..

World's first 60 MP OIS-enabled front camera phone - Infinix ZERO 20 now availab ..

10 minutes ago
 SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, accomplice in 2012 Shah ..

SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, accomplice in 2012 Shahzeb’s murder case

27 minutes ago
 India won’t travel to Pakistan to play Asia Cup ..

India won’t travel to Pakistan to play Asia Cup 2023

47 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador appreciates efforts of Pakistan Nav ..

UAE Ambassador appreciates efforts of Pakistan Navy during floods

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.