Kremlin Says Putin Yet to Decree End of Partial Mobilization Countrywide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet issued a decree ending partial mobilization across the entire country, though some regions have already fulfilled their quota, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Moscow and the Moscow Region announced on Monday that they finished partial mobilization after drawing the target number of recruits.

"The defense ministry set mobilization targets for each region. Regions are now reporting that they have achieved the target. Therefore, the process of partial mobilization has essentially exhausted itself and stopped in those regions which have met the target. As for the presidential decree, it does not exist at the moment, and we will inform you," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether the Russian defense ministry may set new mobilization targets under the existing presidential decree, the Kremlin spokesman said that "there can be no exceeding of the total number set by the decree, which is 300,000 people."

Putin announced partial military mobilization on September 21. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the partial mobilization in the country was prompted by the need to control the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) contact line between Russian and Ukrainian territories. He said it would require only 1% of Russia's total mobilization resource, or about 300,000 reservists.