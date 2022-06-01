Kremlin Says Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting Not Ruled Out, Should Be Prepared

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) A meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, correspondingly, is not ruled out a priori, it should be prepared and finalized by a document, on which work has been stopped, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Zelenskyy told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this week he was ready to meet with Putin.

"Our position and the position of the Russian president on the meeting with Zelenskyy is well known ... A priori, no one excludes such a meeting, never excluded it, but it must be prepared and it makes sense for Putin to meet with Zelenskyy only to finalize a certain document, and work on the document was stopped quite a long time ago and has not been resumed since then," Peskov told reporters.