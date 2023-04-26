MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) A new decree on the external management of foreign assets is a response to the aggressive actions of unfriendly states, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the transfer of foreign assets to temporary management of Russia's Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) if Russian assets abroad are seized. German energy company Uniper's shares in its Russian subsidiary Unipro and shares in Russian subsidiaries of Finnish energy company Fortum are among foreign assets that can be transferred to Rosimushchestvo.

"The decree is a response to the aggressive actions of unfriendly countries, which are aimed at creating a legal framework for the actual seizure of assets of Russian companies abroad. Actually, this initiative mirrors the attitude of Western governments towards foreign assets of Russian companies because there is a systematic transition from temporary management to actual confiscation in a number of states," Peskov told reporters.

The decree goes into effect from the moment it is signed, the official said, adding that from that moment on, foreign shares in Fortum and Unipro are transferred to the temporary management of Rosimushchestvo.