Kremlin Says Putin's Participation In Immortal Regiment March Uncertain Yet

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Kremlin Says Putin's Participation in Immortal Regiment March Uncertain Yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) It is too early to say if Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the Immortal Regiment march in honor of World War II veterans, which is traditionally held on the Victory Day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, stressing that it is difficult to plan anything amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Putin got the first shot of a two-phase Russian coronavirus vaccine, The second injection is expected in approximately three weeks. Reporters asked Peskov if the Russian leader would like to participate in the march, as he should form immunity by that date.

"It is too early to discuss this. We do not know yet how the epidemiological situation will develop. There is more than a month ahead, 1.5 months. So, let us hope that the epidemiological situation dynamics will allow lifting some additional restrictions in different cities, including Moscow. Then it will be possible to make decisions on personal participation," Peskov told reporters.

"But the epidemiological conditions make it rather hard to make predictions for a 1.5-month period," the Kremlin spokesman continued.

