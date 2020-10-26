UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Putin's Statement On INF Continues De-Escalation Policy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin Says Putin's Statement on INF Continues De-Escalation Policy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a statement on additional steps for de-escalation of the situation in Europe after the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty ended as part of his policy toward a multi-pronged de-escalation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"You know that the president has made a statement on additional steps to de-escalate the situation in Europe as the IND treaty ended. An important document. President Putin has consistently pursued the policy of multi-pronged de-escalation," Peskov told reporters.

