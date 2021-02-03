Kremlin Says Rallies in Russia, Belarus Different

The situations and causes of rallies in Russia and Belarus are different, although there were some similar events with provocateurs, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

"I wouldn't draw any parallels here. Of course, there are similar elements, I mean the provocateurs. They exist, but we are two very different countries, we have different situations, different reasons, so I would not say it's similar," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin thought the situation in Belarus and Russia was similar.

When asked if the law enforcement officials in two countries behaved in the same way, Peskov said that they were doing "their job.

"They counter provocateurs, they counter unauthorized rallies," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the reaction of the police was justified by potential threats. Unauthorized rallies are a cause for concern and a justification for robust action by the police, Peskov said. The measures are taken to "avoid worse consequences," the spokesman said.

"The actions that raise questions should be subject to an internal investigation and further legal assessment," the spokesman added.