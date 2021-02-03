UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Rallies In Russia, Belarus Different

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 03:53 PM

Kremlin Says Rallies in Russia, Belarus Different

The situations and causes of rallies in Russia and Belarus are different, although there were some similar events with provocateurs, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The situations and causes of rallies in Russia and Belarus are different, although there were some similar events with provocateurs, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"I wouldn't draw any parallels here. Of course, there are similar elements, I mean the provocateurs. They exist, but we are two very different countries, we have different situations, different reasons, so I would not say it's similar," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin thought the situation in Belarus and Russia was similar.

When asked if the law enforcement officials in two countries behaved in the same way, Peskov said that they were doing "their job.

"

"They counter provocateurs, they counter unauthorized rallies," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the reaction of the police was justified by potential threats. Unauthorized rallies are a cause for concern and a justification for robust action by the police, Peskov said. The measures are taken to "avoid worse consequences," the spokesman said.

"The actions that raise questions should be subject to an internal investigation and further legal assessment," the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Russia Job Same Belarus

Recent Stories

NCOC is likely to decide the fate of tickets for P ..

23 minutes ago

484 patients to get vaccine against coronavirus in ..

1 minute ago

Putin Will Make Announcement When He Receives Coro ..

1 minute ago

Over 70 Homes Destroyed by Wildfire in Western Aus ..

18 minutes ago

China to offer 10 mn vaccine doses to Covax

18 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Says Unaware About Any Reaction ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.