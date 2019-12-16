MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that it would be wrong to conclude that the situation surrounding the Rambler Group media company and Nginx web server will affect the investment climate in Russia.

Last week, Rambler Group claimed exclusive rights to Nginx, saying that Igor Sysoyev, the founder of the web server and a former Rambler employee, started working on Nginx while still being in Rambler's employ. On December 12, Nginx's Moscow office was raided by the Russian police following Rambler's complaint.

"One should not jump to such far-reaching conclusions. Russia maintains its attractiveness [for investors], the Russian market is the one where new start-up companies are growing as well, and then, you know, they receive international recognition," he said in response to a question on whether such incidents affect the flow of investments to Russia.

Peskov refrained from additional comments as he did not possess the relevant details.

Sysoyev created Nginx in 2011. In the spring of 2019, it was acquired by US-based F5 Networks for $670 million.