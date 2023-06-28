Open Menu

Kremlin Says Reacted Absolutely Normally To Lukashenko's Remark About June 24 Events

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Moscow reacted absolutely normally to the remark of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko about the events of June 24, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Lukashenko held talks with the head of private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led an attempted mutiny in Russia on June 24.

Prigozhin accepted Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of Wagner troops in Russia and take further steps to de-escalate the situation. On Tuesday, Lukashenko confirmed that Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus.

"(We reacted) absolutely normally," Peskov told reporters.

When asked about a possibility of rewarding Lukashenko for his contribution to resolving the events of June 24, the official said he is not aware of such plans.

