Kremlin Says Ready To Welcome Any Steps To Defuse Tensions Between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Kremlin Says Ready to Welcome Any Steps to Defuse Tensions Between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Moscow is ready to welcome any steps in order to reduce tensions between Yerevan and Baku, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Moscow is ready to welcome any steps in order to reduce tensions between Yerevan and Baku, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday Armenians residing in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region must become citizens of Azerbaijan or find another place to live. He added that Baku is not going to "discuss its internal affairs with any country.

"

"We are ready to welcome any steps taken by the parties that can lead to a decline of tension and that will contribute to further progress towards the implementation of the trilateral Russian-Azerbaijani-Armenian agreements," Peskov told reporters.

These agreements are the only real basis for a settlement now, the official said, adding that Moscow considers progress towards the implementation of all provisions uncontested and necessary for everyone.

