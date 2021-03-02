Kremlin Says Received No Clarification From Musk on His Clubhouse Invitation for Putin

The Kremlin has requested clarifications from SpaceX founder Elon Musk regarding his invitation for President Vladimir Putin to join him in conversation on new social platform Clubhouse, but did not receive them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The Kremlin has requested clarifications from SpaceX founder Elon Musk regarding his invitation for President Vladimir Putin to join him in conversation on new social platform Clubhouse, but did not receive them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

In mid-February, the SpaceX CEO invited the Russian authorities to participate in a conversation on the new social networking application. Musk tagged the official Kremlin account on Twitter and posted his invitation in Russian and in English. Commenting on the proposal, Peskov called it interesting but added that there were some things to figure out first.

"You know, there was probably some kind of misunderstanding, because we, in fact, asked a question in order to clarify the details of this proposal.

Or, maybe, it has nothing to do with Elon Musk � we did not receive any answer, therefore, this topic is most likely to be already off the table," Peskov told reporters.

Clubhouse is an invite-only social networking application, which means that a person needs an invitation by an existing member in order to join other users in listening to live discussions and interviews.

The application was launched in 2020, but its popularity significantly increased only this year, after Musk hosted a Clubhouse audio-chat with Vladimir Tenev, the CEO of Robinhood, a US-based financial services company.