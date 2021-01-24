UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Report On Putin's Alleged Castle False, Intended To Destabilize Situation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Kremlin Says Report on Putin's Alleged Castle False, Intended to Destabilize Situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the viral report claiming that an opulent palace in southern Russia belonged to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Putin does not have a palace in Gelendzhik.

We have long known that so-called disclosures, pseudo-disclosures and informational attacks on the president were being prepared. They all aim to destabilize the situation. They do not correspond to reality, this is pure lies," Peskov said.

He went on to call viewers of the video, which has amassed tens of millions of views days after its release, to "turn on their heads" and to ask themselves: "what does Putin have to do with all this?"

