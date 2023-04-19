Kremlin Says Reports About Alleged Russian Sabotage at Western Energy Facilities False

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Western countries groundlessly accuse Russia of possible sabotage at energy facilities in Northern Europe instead of paying more attention to the investigation of Nord Stream blasts.

A joint investigation by journalists from Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden said that Russia was allegedly preparing possible sabotage at energy facilities in the Nordic countries.

"These media outlets of the mentioned countries, they made a mistake in their investigation. They again unreasonably prefer to blame Russia for everything. We would prefer that they pay more attention to the topic of the terrorist attack on Nord Stream and the need for a transparent, urgent, and broad international investigation of these unprecedented terrorist acts of sabotage," Peskov told reporters.