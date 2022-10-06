UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Reports About Exodus Of 700,000 Citizens 'Seem Fake'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Allegations that almost 700,000 people have left Russia after the announcement of partial mobilization are false, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No, it is not (true that 700,000 people have fled). This looks like some sort of fake news," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov added that he did not have exact numbers but insisted that they were much smaller.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilization on September 21. It prompted a new wave of departures from the country.

According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia's mobilization resources total 25 million people, while partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number, or about 300,000 reservists.

