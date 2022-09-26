UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Results Of Italy's General Elections Are Internal Affair Of Country

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) (Sputnik) - The victory of the coalition of center-right parties in Italy's early parliamentary elections is "exclusively an internal affair" of the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that Moscow was ready to welcome any political forces showing constructive attitude towards Russia.

"This is an exclusively internal affair of Italy. We are ready to welcome any political forces able to go beyond the established mainstream, filled with hatred for our country, and show more objectivism and constructivism towards our country," Peskov said.

More Stories From World

