Kremlin Says Return Of Azov Leaders To Ukraine Linked To Kiev's Failing Counteroffensive

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2023 | 10:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Turkey's decision to hand over the commanders of the nationalist Azov battalion (banned in Russia) back to Ukraine in violation of the existing agreements is directly linked to the failures of Kiev's counteroffensive, which it suffers on a daily basis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the leaders of the Azov battalion had returned to Ukraine from Turkey.

"This decision to hand over the Azov commanders to (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy in violation of the existing agreements, to return them to Ukraine, is certainly directly related to the failures of the counteroffensive.

These are failures that the troops of the Kiev regime currently face every day," Peskov said, when asked the relevant question.

Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic said in September 2022 that as a result of the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine, 215 people, including the leaders of the Azov battalion, had been transferred to Kiev. The exchange of prisoners was also confirmed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In January 2023, the Hurriyet newspaper reported, citing Turkish sources, that the Azov leaders were in Turkey at Russia's demand.

