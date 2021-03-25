UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Ruble Volatility May Be Little Higher Than Usual

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:30 PM

Kremlin Says Ruble Volatility May Be Little Higher Than Usual

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The volatility of the Russian Currency ruble may be a little higher than usual but nothing major is going on, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The spokesman was asked if Kremlin is aware when the United States will impose new sanctions as the ruble right now is "tumbling.

"

"The Kremlin does not have such information [on new sanctions]. I disagree with the word tumble ... There may be volatility, yes, there may be volatility with an amplitude slightly higher than usual, but nothing significant," Peskov said.

